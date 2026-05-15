Exclusive / Centrist Democratic group wades into primaries

The centrist New Democrat Coalition is wading into two contested Democratic House primaries, backing Adrian Boafo in Maryland and Melissa Hernandez in California.

Boafo, a protege of retiring Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, has racked up establishment support in the race but also faces well-funded challengers like former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Quincy Bareebe.

Hernandez is among the Democrats vying to succeed now-former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who resigned last month and dropped out of the California gubernatorial primary following sexual misconduct allegations.

The centrist Democratic group is “confident that Adrian and Melissa are the strongest and most capable candidates in their field,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., who chairs the bloc’s political arm.

“They are running smart campaigns built on grassroots support with the right message to win their nominations and run through the tape in November.”