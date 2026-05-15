Angola backs mining investment, not sales quotas or export bans

Angola does not plan to pursue punitive measures against mining companies such as export quotas or bans in order to bolster its domestic mining industry, a senior minerals minister said.

Speaking to reporters in London, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said Luanda would instead “prepare conditions to attract investment … so the private companies can come and set up factories.” The approach contrasts with that pursued by African countries such as DR Congo and Zimbabwe: They have implemented quotas on foreign sales of cobalt and an all-out ban on the export of lithium, respectively, to build up refining capacity and capture more of the value of their natural resources.

Azevedo — the minister for mineral resources, petroleum, and gas — also said his country was pursuing a minority stake in De Beers that is sizable enough to win a seat at “the table, because we want to have [input on] the strategy.” Angola and Botswana have separately sought to acquire Anglo American’s shares in the diamond giant, though Botswana said in November it was taking “concrete steps” to acquire a majority stake.