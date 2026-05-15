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Angola backs mining investment, not sales quotas or export bans

May 15, 2026, 9:29am EDT
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Closeup of miner sifting through the diamond-rich rock fragments.
Olivier Polet/Corbis via Getty Images

Angola does not plan to pursue punitive measures against mining companies such as export quotas or bans in order to bolster its domestic mining industry, a senior minerals minister said.

Speaking to reporters in London, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said Luanda would instead “prepare conditions to attract investment … so the private companies can come and set up factories.” The approach contrasts with that pursued by African countries such as DR Congo and Zimbabwe: They have implemented quotas on foreign sales of cobalt and an all-out ban on the export of lithium, respectively, to build up refining capacity and capture more of the value of their natural resources.

Azevedo — the minister for mineral resources, petroleum, and gas — also said his country was pursuing a minority stake in De Beers that is sizable enough to win a seat at “the table, because we want to have [input on] the strategy.” Angola and Botswana have separately sought to acquire Anglo American’s shares in the diamond giant, though Botswana said in November it was taking “concrete steps” to acquire a majority stake.

A chart showing Africa’s share of reserves of select metals and minerals.
Prashant Rao
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