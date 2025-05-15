Events Email Briefings
Warren Buffett reveals why he’s stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 15, 2025, 6:50am EDT
North America
Warren Buffett in 2024.
Scott Morgan/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Warren Buffett decided to step down from the leadership of Berkshire Hathaway after noticing visible signs of aging, the 94-year-old investor told The Wall Street Journal.

Buffett — whose investments and maxims are the stuff of finance legend — began losing his balance, forgetting people’s names, and struggling with his vision after turning 90, shifts that coalesced into his announcement this month that he would hand over the reins of his investment firm in December: Many Buffett watchers had assumed he would stay in charge until his death. He will remain Berkshire’s chairman, and intends to continue going into the office. “How do you know the day that you become old?” he said. “But when you start getting old… it’s irreversible.”

A chart showing Berkshire Hathaway’s stock performance in 2025.
