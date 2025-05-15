Events Email Briefings
US producer prices fall as some companies absorb tariffs hit

Mathias Hammer
May 15, 2025, 11:54am EDT
business
Shoppers walk past a Nike store in the King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025.
Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo via Reuters
Title icon

The News

US producer prices dropped in April by the biggest margin in five years, new data showed, indicating that some firms have absorbed early costs brought on by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

But economists warned that higher prices are coming, which will trickle down to consumers: Walmart on Thursday said that its prices are expected to rise soon as its pre-tariff supplies diminish.

Americans are feeling increasingly jittery about the economy. Retail and home sales last month slowed sharply compared to March, when shoppers raced to make purchases ahead of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

While markets have rebounded on news of US trade talks and the lowering of tariffs on China, recent polling suggests most people are concerned about a recession — an outcome JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday remains a possibility.

