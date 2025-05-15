Events Email Briefings
Germany backs Trump’s 5% NATO defense spending target

Tom Chivers and Mathias Hammer
Updated May 15, 2025, 2:04pm EDT
Europe
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as they attend the NATO foreign ministers’ informal meeting, in Antalya, Turkey May 15, 2025
Umit Bektas/Pool via Reuters
The News

Germany on Thursday became the latest country to back Washington’s push to raise NATO members’ defense spending to 5% of GDP.

The new German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a meeting of the alliance’s ministers in Istanbul that Berlin is “following” US President Donald Trump’s increased spending target.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants allies to agree to spend 3.5% on defense, and an additional 1.5% on related projects such as cybersecurity and infrastructure — a plan that the US NATO ambassador appeared to endorse.

Meanwhile, the European Union is stepping up negotiations with the US over tariffs: The bloc hopes to reach an amicable agreement, but it is also readying $108 billion in levies if no deal is made, Bloomberg reported.

A chart showing where European NATO members’ arms came from between 2020 and 2024.

