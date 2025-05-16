Tariffs hurt US alliances, Dems tell Trump

The Trump administration’s tariffs are harming US national security interests and potentially running afoul of US commitments to NATO, the top Democrats on three Senate national security committees warned in a letter to the White House.

The Democrats wrote that the tariffs — specifically, the 10% baseline tariffs on most countries — undermine US efforts to get allies to spend more on defense and to unite against China’s aggression and expansionism in the Pacific.

“Strategic competition with” China “will be far harder to win alone,” the Democrats write in the letter to President Donald Trump, citing the collective response to Russia’s Ukraine war as evidence the US and its allies “are stronger together. And launching a trade war against our allies and partners undermines that strength.”

AD

The White House dismissed the concerns.

“Two things can be accomplished at the same time: maintaining our alliances while asking our trading partners to compete on a level playing field,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told Semafor. “The Trump administration is committed to rectifying decades of foolish policymaking that put Americans and America Last.”