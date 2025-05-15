Events Email Briefings
Zelenskyy sends negotiating team to Istanbul after Putin declines talks

Tom Chivers and Mathias Hammer
Updated May 15, 2025, 12:30pm EDT
Europe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara.
Huseyin Hayatsever/Reuters
The News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is sending a team to meet with Russian officials in Istanbul, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin declined to attend a presidential sit-down.

Zelenskyy said he does not believe Russia is serious about the peace talks, although the head of the Russian delegation argued Moscow was willing to discuss “possible compromises.”

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Russia’s refusal to engage with peace talks.

Putin’s absence could be a major miscalculation, the former Australian General Mick Ryan wrote: Trump may see it as “a deliberate insult,” and the decision not to attend makes Putin look “smaller and more cowardly.”

A chart showing a survey of US adults on whether they think different global leaders are committed to peace in Ukraine.
