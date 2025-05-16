Activist hedge fund goes all in against a casino empire

Hedge fund investor Parag Vora is already ahead in his fight with a $2.4 billion casino empire. But he’s not leaving the table.

In the five months since his fund, HG Vora, launched a fight at Penn Entertainment, he has been handed two board seats at the company, which runs 42 casinos across the US and ESPN’s sports-betting arm, and pushed the company into a hefty stock buyback.

At a moment when many activist investors would take their winnings, Vora is suing Penn, which he says conspired with state regulators to stymie his campaign at the company. The fight has put him on the wrong side of powerful gaming commissioners in several states — some with the power to arrest rule-breakers — as he fights in federal court for the right to seek a board seat that no longer exists. It’s a tough hand.

If his tenacity pays off, he’ll have cracked an industry that has long been immune from shareholder pressures, thanks to a stringent state-by-state licensing system that is deeply suspicious of outsiders — a legacy of a time when organized crime’s influence was heavy. That could open the door to other activist investors to target gaming companies at a time of uncertainty wrought by online competition that has already begun to create winners and losers.

Vora, who had never launched a public board fight before now, has accused Penn of violating Pennsylvania laws when it eliminated one open board seat ahead of its 2025 meeting. The hedge fund also alleged, without providing specifics, that Penn lobbied state regulators to prevent Vora from obtaining the licenses it needs, an allegation a person close to Penn denied.

The fight goes back to the end of 2023, when a series of blunders — including buying Barstool Sports for $500 million and then selling back to Dave Portnoy for $1, plus a tax writeoff — hit Penn’s stock price and prompted Vora to launch his campaign. His firm built an 18.5% stake in the company and announced in late 2023 its intentions to push for changes.

That ran afoul of laws in several states, which require investors to clear such a move with gaming commissions. By early 2024 Vora was fielding questions from regulators running background checks and, in at least one case, seeking his trading records, according to people familiar with the matter. Massachusetts proved a particular obstacle, not granting the firm a license in time for them to run a fight at either Penn’s 2024 or 2025 shareholder meetings.

To circumvent those requirements, earlier this year, HG Vora decreased its stock holdings from 18.5% to below the 5% threshold that requires a license. It nominated three candidates to Penn’s board and began girding up for a fight. Both sides began private negotiations about a possible settlement — standard fare when an activist goes full tilt.