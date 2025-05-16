‘Momentum never sleeps’: 4 questions for Aon CEO Greg Case

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson: What’s the biggest challenge your clients are dealing with now?

Greg Case: The level of uncertainty is at an all-time high, and hope is not a strategy. You need facts. You need analytics. As an example, we did a webcast recently around the implications of tariffs on risk, and we didn’t know who would show up. Within 24 hours, we had 3,700 clients show up. What our clients want now is to understand risk at a level that they can do something about it.

How do you differentiate Aon in the minds of your clients?

It’s about doing things that will help them succeed. For example, our clients are struggling with the cost of [covering] GLP-1 [prescriptions]. And we did a piece of analysis that has, we believe, highlighted a next generation opportunity to both improve health and bend the curve. We looked at 50 million [Americans] on company-sponsored plans and their dependents and compared the adherent GLP users to a ‘digital twin’. The GLP users saw a 50% reduction in the growth curve, a seven-point improvement in trend. This is crazy. This is amazing. It’s a way for us to reveal to our clients what’s really going on. They needed an answer. You know, we have a number of clients who are ready to stop supporting the GLP drugs. And as they understand there’s an improvement potential and a chance to bend the curve, honestly, [the implications are] absolutely profound.

What is the biggest thing you’ve learned over 20 years as a CEO?

I’ve learned over time the dumb little phrase, “Momentum never sleeps.” It’s either going up or going down, and the moment you think you’re going to maintain momentum without active leadership and management, you find it goes down. It never sleeps, and it’s a managed outcome.

The key question is, how do you create elevated capability at scale? And that isn’t about the CEO. That’s really about frontline leaders who actually carry the message, understand what’s going on, and then innovate capability. So for me, it’s about how I enable that process. and reinforce it and make it more effective.

What do you look for when you’re hiring for the C-suite?

You’re looking for change agents. What you’re looking for is someone who’s got great curiosity, great capability, but also tremendous awareness that they’re going to be effective if they can build capability. It’s not about them. It’s about their ability to help others succeed.

They’ve also got to be able to look forward to what’s coming next. So it’s not to achieve in the here and now, but to achieve over time.