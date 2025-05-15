Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Latin American leaders look to Asia as fear of US tariffs looms

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 15, 2025, 6:51am EDT
South America
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a press conference in Beijing, China.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Brazil’s president signed a series of deals with China during a state visit to Beijing, showcasing Latin American leaders’ efforts to diversify their ties away from the US.

A chart showing the share of global GDP of BRICS countries compared to the US and EU.

The continent had been upping its trade with China in recent years, but Washington’s array of tariffs — alongside the specter of suspended “Liberation Day” duties being reimposed — has driven regional leaders to accelerate a push to widen their range of trading partners and reduce dependence on the US.

The 30-plus deals inked between Brazil and China are just one example: Colombia’s president this week signed a Belt and Road cooperation agreement with Beijing, and Chile’s leader held talks in Japan on deepening bilateral trade ties.

AD
AD