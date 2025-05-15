Latin American leaders look to Asia as fear of US tariffs looms

Brazil’s president signed a series of deals with China during a state visit to Beijing, showcasing Latin American leaders’ efforts to diversify their ties away from the US.

The continent had been upping its trade with China in recent years, but Washington’s array of tariffs — alongside the specter of suspended “Liberation Day” duties being reimposed — has driven regional leaders to accelerate a push to widen their range of trading partners and reduce dependence on the US.

The 30-plus deals inked between Brazil and China are just one example: Colombia’s president this week signed a Belt and Road cooperation agreement with Beijing, and Chile’s leader held talks in Japan on deepening bilateral trade ties.