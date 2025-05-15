Scores of artifacts from King Tutankhamun’s tomb delivered to new Egyptian museum

More than 150 artifacts from the tomb of King Tutankhamun were delivered to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, a symbolic milestone ahead of the billion-dollar project’s grand opening in July.

In development since 2002, GEM will host the first permanent collection of all 5,398 items from Tut’s tomb: recent arrivals include an ebony, ivory, and gold-inlaid ceremonial throne and “an array of stunning gold and agate jewelry,” Artnet wrote.

But the most recognizable artifact, the boy king’s funerary mask, is to be delivered last, as the exhibit’s linchpin.

“Our goal is to create an integrated display that pays homage to the status and enduring legacy of this extraordinary young king,” the museum’s CEO told the Egyptian Gazette.