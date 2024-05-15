US reportedly plans to send additional $1B in arms to Israel

The US is planning to send more than $1 billion in additional arms and ammunition to Israel, congressional aides told the Associated Press, in what would be the first shipment to the country since Washington paused another transfer over concerns for civilian casualties in Gaza.

The package is expected to include $700 million for tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles, and $60 million in mortar rounds, the aides said. It is unclear when the arms would be delivered.