Trump and Biden set dates for two presidential debates in June, September

On Wednesday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to two televised debates on June 27 on CNN and on September 10 on ABC News. The news comes after both men said they are willing to participate in two presidential debates before the election, one in June and one in September.

The flurry of agreements started after Biden issued an open invitation to Trump in a short video on Tuesday posted to X.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said in the video. “Now he is acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

AD

Trump quickly responded on Truth Social, saying he’s “ready and willing” to debate Biden — but he added he would “strongly recommend more than two debates.”

According to a person familiar with the terms of the CNN offer, the debate will be held in the network’s Atlanta studio without an audience, although Trump had said he would like “a very large venue.” The debate setting was later confirmed by CNN.

Trump also said he’d accepted a third debate hosted by Fox News on October 2, hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. But the Biden campaign appeared to nix that idea, issuing a statement noting that Biden had “made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates” and accusing Trump of having “a long history of playing games with debates.”

AD

The agreements come after months of Trump challenging Biden to debate — even after Trump himself declined to take part in any Republican primary debates.