Top executive departs Tucker Carlson’s new company

The president of Tucker Carlson’s news startup, Justin Wells, is leaving his position at the former Fox News star’s streaming service, two sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.

Wells produced Carlson’s primetime Fox program for years, and left to help launch Carlson’s new show on X after Fox fired the conservative talking head in April 2023. Wells has launched his own production company, a person familiar with his plans said.

The reasons for the move are unclear, but he doesn’t seem to be going far — one person said Wells has a new multiyear consulting contract with Carlson as a senior advisor, where he will continue working closely with the host on various upcoming projects.

“He didn’t really go anywhere and I hope he never will,” Carlson said in a text message to Semafor.

Wells declined to comment on his move. The news was first reported by Puck.