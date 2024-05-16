Top executive departs Tucker Carlson’s new company

The News
The president of Tucker Carlson’s news startup, Justin Wells, is leaving his position at the former Fox News star’s streaming service, two sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.
Wells produced Carlson’s primetime Fox program for years, and left to help launch Carlson’s new show on X after Fox fired the conservative talking head in April 2023. Wells has launched his own production company, a person familiar with his plans said.
The reasons for the move are unclear, but he doesn’t seem to be going far — one person said Wells has a new multiyear consulting contract with Carlson as a senior advisor, where he will continue working closely with the host on various upcoming projects.
“He didn’t really go anywhere and I hope he never will,” Carlson said in a text message to Semafor.
Wells declined to comment on his move. The news was first reported by Puck.
Know More
Carlson and Fox’s abrupt separation last year appears to have affected both parties.
Fox replaced Carlson with host Jesse Watters, who between appearing on the Five and hosting his own show, is now the highest rated anchor on the network. But his show has not reached the ratings peaks that Carlson garnered while he was at the network.
Similarly, Carlson’s new turn as a digital content creator on X has made some news, primarily with his controversial interview of Vladimir Putin. But he has not wielded the same power to drive the political narrative on the right.
Notable
Carlson recently raised eyebrows in an appearance on Joe Rogan that UFOs might actually be “spiritual entities” who have long inhabited earth.
The Tucker Carlson Network charges subscribers $9 a month, and its logo resembles a red pill.