Ukraine, US condemn attempted assassination of Russia-friendly Slovak prime minister

Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico has “life-threatening” injuries after he was shot in the head and chest following a government meeting at a community center in Handlová, central Slovakia on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing three to four gunshots before realizing that Fico had been struck. His security team whisked him away and he was airlifted to a hospital.

His government and other leaders have described the attack as an “assassination attempt.” The alleged assailant was reportedly detained by police at the scene, Reuters reported.

After initial interviews with the suspect, the government believes the attack was politically motivated, said Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok. Details of the interrogation have not yet been released.

Slovakia’s outgoing President Zuzana Caputova condemned the “brutal and reckless” attack, and President-elect Peter Pellegrini said he was “horrified by where the hatred towards another political opinion can lead,” adding, “An assassination attempt on one of the highest constitutional officials is an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy.”

Fico has served as Slovakia’s prime minister multiple times, before returning to power again last year after his populist party won the most seats in the September elections.

The 59-year-old is known for frequently changing his political positions over a decades-long career, Reuters reported, having historically supported pro-European and US-friendly positions and now ruling a Euro-skeptic party.

Fico sparked criticism in the European Union for his pro-Russia comments and push to control the country’s media, Politico reported. He announced that Slovakia would stop military funding for Ukraine in January.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the “appalling” attack on Fico and US President Joe Biden said he was “alarmed” at the situation and wished Fico a “swift recovery.”