Russia, China deepen ties as Moscow gains momentum in Ukraine

Russia’s latest offensive in Ukraine is gaining momentum. Ukraine withdrew some troops stationed near the northeastern city of Kharkiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled all of his upcoming international trips to focus on the war.

Russia launched a new offensive last week, bombarding the Kharkiv region and forcing Ukraine to send reinforcements and even tap prisoners to make up troop numbers; analysts expect Russia to try to push further, saying it is in a particularly strong position at this point in the war.

Ukraine’s setbacks on the battlefield come as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to arrive in China on Thursday, a visit that signifies the countries’ strengthening bond despite Western opposition. The US and the EU have urged Beijing to tamp down its support for Moscow; meanwhile, the US approved billions of dollars worth of new arms for Ukraine that are due to arrive by July.