OpenAI’s chief scientist departs months after failed Altman ouster

OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-founder Ilya Sutskever has left the startup just months after taking part in a failed attempt to boot CEO Sam Altman from the company over safety concerns.

“After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous,” Sutskever wrote on X. “I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time.”

Before co-founding OpenAI with Altman and Elon Musk, Sutskever co-wrote AlphaGo at Google DeepMind, a breakthrough AI program that could successfully win the notoriously difficult board game Go.

Sutskever ran OpenAI’s superalignment team, which is entrusted in developing powerful yet safe AI. Hours after he said he was leaving, Sutskever’s close colleague on the team Jan Leike announced he would depart OpenAI, too.

Sutskever has been replaced by Jakub Pachoki, who was OpenAI’s Director of Research.