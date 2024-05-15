France declares state of emergency in Pacific territory of New Caledonia

France has deployed its armed forces and declared a 12-day state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violent protests against a voting reform that have left at least four people dead.

The protests erupted on Monday after France’s National Assembly’s proposed changes that seek to allow French residents living in the Pacific Island atoll to vote in regional elections; New Caledonia is a French overseas territory. Authorities have set curfews and banned large gatherings to try and curb the protests, as well as closing schools.

Under the contested constitutional changes, French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for ten years would be able to vote in provincial elections. While New Caledonians are also French citizens, protestors say that opening up the vote to other French people living there would dilute the voting power of the indigenous Kanak people.

The Kanak people make up the largest ethnic group in New Caledonia, and voter rolls in the territory — the people allowed to vote in an election — have been frozen since 2007. The reform would expand the roster by 20,000-25,000 people, a New Caledonia historian told the New York Times.

Pro-independence alliances such as the FLNKS (Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front) say that the change shows the French state has “lost its impartiality” over the issue.

New Caledonia is the world’s third largest nickel producer — a high-demand element that adds to the islands’ geopolitical importance.

