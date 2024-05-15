50 days after Baltimore bridge crash, Indian, Sri Lankan crew members remain stuck on board ship

Seven weeks after a container ship crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, the ship’s nearly two dozen crew members are still trapped aboard. Six people on the bridge were killed in the March 26 collision, which essentially destroyed the iconic structure. The toll could have been higher, investigators said at the time, but the crew issued an emergency alert that allowed authorities to close the bridge to cars minutes before impact.

The crew, made up of 20 Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan, are stuck due to both visa issues and the ongoing investigations by the US National Transportation Safety Board and FBI, the BBC reported. They also have to keep the ship operable as it is extracted from the debris. Authorities began demolishing the remaining parts of the bridge this week in an effort to free the ship, though it remains unclear when or if the crew will be allowed to disembark while the investigations continue.

“The crew members have been one of our top priorities,” said Darrell Wilson, a spokesperson for the ship’s management company, Synergy Marine. He said members of the embassies of India and Sri Lanka have visited them, as well as seafarer assistance groups.