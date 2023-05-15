Thailand’s election-winning party wants to reform one of the world’s strictest royal insult laws

Thailand's top two opposition parties agreed to form a coalition after a momentous victory over a military-backed government whose leaders seized power in a 2014 coup, setting the stage for a U.S.-educated liberal former tech executive to take over as prime minister.

The Move Forward Party, which finished first after Sunday's election, ran on a platform of removing military influence in Thai politics and reforming the country's relationship with its monarchy. Key among its pledges was a revision to the draconian lèse-majesté law, one of the world's strictest anti- royal insult legislations with severe jail terms for anyone deemed guilty.

Here's a closer look at the law and how the youth-led Move Forward captured young people's votes in securing this historic win.