Staffers in U.S. congressman's office attacked with baseball bat

An assailant attacked two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's staff in his Virginia office Monday morning, Connolly said in a statement.

The individual, who was detained by police, entered the Fairfax office of Connolly, a Democrat, and asked where the congressman was, "before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said.

The staffers were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.