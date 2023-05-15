Staffers in U.S. congressman's office attacked with baseball bat

The News
An assailant attacked two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's staff in his Virginia office Monday morning, Connolly said in a statement.
The individual, who was detained by police, entered the Fairfax office of Connolly, a Democrat, and asked where the congressman was, "before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said.
The staffers were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
Connolly has been in Congress since 2009, representing a district just outside Washington, D.C.
"The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating," he said.
He told CNN that the attacker was wielding a metal bat and struck a senior aide in the head. He also hit an intern, whose first day on the job was Monday, in the side.
The man also shattered glass in a conference room and damaged computers in the office, Connolly said.