Hong Kong becomes latest place to face book-ban debate

History is being taken down from Hong Kong bookshelves.

A new investigation by the Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao found that 40% of political books have been removed from Hong Kong's libraries in the last two years, with worries that dozens more will follow.

The report comes nearly three years after Beijing imposed the controversial National Security Law on the city — legislation that curtailed free speech rights in Hong Kong, which previously enjoyed freedoms not seen in mainland China under the rules negotiated on its return to Beijing from British rule.

According to the investigation, library users will have difficulty finding books that explore the city's foundational pro-democracy moments, like the 2014 Occupy Central movement or the 2019 extradition law protests. The limited texts that are available have obvious pro-Beijing angles, criticizing protesters and the organizers of the demonstrations.

The move mirrors that of other governments trying to dictate conversations through the banning of certain literature. Here's a look at where and why politicians are imposing book bans.