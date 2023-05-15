One of China's last LGBTQ+ resources centers has closed

Beijing LGBT Center — one of the country's most prominent queer advocacy groups — is permanently closing its doors effective immediately, the group announced on Monday.

"Due to 'force majeure,' we are very sorry to inform you that Beijing LGBT Center has ceased operations today," the group posted on the WeChat messaging app, suggesting it was shut down by force.

The center had gained international recognition over the years for helping conduct research on LGBTQ+ mental health and helping mitigate harmful practices against the queer community, which included winning a court ruling limiting forced electro-convulsion therapy.

China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, removed it as a listed mental health disorder in 2001, and saw further progress in the years that followed as the global conversation on LGBTQ+ rights accelerated.

The center's closure comes amid a protracted crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, however. Here's a look back at how Chinese authorities have clamped down: