US set to drop Adani bribery case

US prosecutors are on track to drop bribery charges against Asia’s richest person, The New York Times reported, after the Indian billionaire offered to invest $10 billion in the US.

Gautam Adani was indicted — just before President Donald Trump returned to office — on charges that he bribed Indian officials to secure lucrative contracts, and lied to American investors about it.

Prosecutors said the investment proposal, which Adani first announced shortly after Trump’s election, wouldn’t factor into the case’s resolution, though the offer underscored the “highly transactional approach to justice” in Trump’s second term, The Times wrote.

It also reflects his administration’s pullback from white-collar criminal cases, including foreign bribery, and a “reluctance to act as a global corporate police force.”