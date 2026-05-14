Ukraine sees war gains despite renewed Russian strikes

Russia fired more than 1,500 drones against Ukraine over successive nights after a brief ceasefire, though the war appears to be tilting in Kyiv’s favor.

Moscow’s offensive has stalled, with experts projecting Russia needs hundreds of years to conquer Ukraine at its current rate of progress. New analysis by the BBC and Russia-focused outlets Meduza and Mediazona separately suggested that more than 350,000 Russian soldiers had been killed over the course of the conflict, while Russia’s economy also appears to be teetering.

Not all is rosy in Ukraine — it is dealing with a widening corruption scandal and manpower shortages of its own — but “Kyiv now finds itself holding the line on the battlefield,” journalist Michael Weiss wrote.