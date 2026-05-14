Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Ukraine sees war gains despite renewed Russian strikes

May 14, 2026, 7:36am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on Kyiv.
Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv/Handout via Reuters

Russia fired more than 1,500 drones against Ukraine over successive nights after a brief ceasefire, though the war appears to be tilting in Kyiv’s favor.

Moscow’s offensive has stalled, with experts projecting Russia needs hundreds of years to conquer Ukraine at its current rate of progress. New analysis by the BBC and Russia-focused outlets Meduza and Mediazona separately suggested that more than 350,000 Russian soldiers had been killed over the course of the conflict, while Russia’s economy also appears to be teetering.

Not all is rosy in Ukraine — it is dealing with a widening corruption scandal and manpower shortages of its own — but “Kyiv now finds itself holding the line on the battlefield,” journalist Michael Weiss wrote.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD