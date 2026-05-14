Trump Tower Australia deal collapses

A $1 billion deal to build a Trump Tower in Australia fell apart as the developer called the brand “toxic.”

The Trump Organization, run by US President Donald Trump’s sons, has made several foreign deals during the president’s second term — a “stark contrast” to his first, Forbes said, during which it limited foreign investments to avoid accusations of impropriety.

Among them are a huge new development in Tbilisi, Georgia, and deals in Abu Dhabi, Hungary, Oman, and Serbia; its foreign licensing income jumped 650% in 2024. The Gold Coast tower’s developer said that Trump was “increasingly unpopular in Australia,” although the Trump Organization accused him of diverting attention from his own failures.