Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Phoenix Group makes AI data center pivot into Europe

May 14, 2026, 8:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Phoenix mining facility in Abu Dhabi.
A Phoenix mining facility in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy of Phoenix Group.

A new 18MW data center in Lyon, France is being developed by Phoenix Group, an Abu Dhabi-based Bitcoin miner that told Semafor last year it was pivoting to small-scale AI infrastructure.

The push into Europe comes as demand for AI computing capacity outpaces supply. The unit of International Holding Company — which is led by UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed — is partnering with French firm DC Max on the project. The group has acquired land, permits, and power, and expects to start construction in July.

The deal is part of a broader aim to develop more than 1 gigawatt of capacity in Europe and the Gulf, at a cost of some $8 billion, according to Phoenix. It already operates 550 megawatts of capacity across East Africa, North America, Oman, and the UAE.

Matthew Martin
AD