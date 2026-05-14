Phoenix Group makes AI data center pivot into Europe

A new 18MW data center in Lyon, France is being developed by Phoenix Group, an Abu Dhabi-based Bitcoin miner that told Semafor last year it was pivoting to small-scale AI infrastructure.

The push into Europe comes as demand for AI computing capacity outpaces supply. The unit of International Holding Company — which is led by UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed — is partnering with French firm DC Max on the project. The group has acquired land, permits, and power, and expects to start construction in July.

The deal is part of a broader aim to develop more than 1 gigawatt of capacity in Europe and the Gulf, at a cost of some $8 billion, according to Phoenix. It already operates 550 megawatts of capacity across East Africa, North America, Oman, and the UAE.