Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, plans to double its global data center capacity to more than 1 gigawatt over the next two years to expand into artificial intelligence and is considering floating part of the business in the US, CEO Munaf Ali said in an interview.

The company, among the top 10 Bitcoin miners globally, has operations in Canada, Ethiopia, Oman, the UAE, and the US. Its business model centers on acquiring land and securing long-term access to power. Phoenix runs its rigs in 20-foot containers instead of warehouses, which Ali said allows for flexibility to switch between crypto mining and AI data center operations based on demand.

“AI de-risks crypto and crypto de-risks AI,” Ali said. “Bitcoin mining can be operational in six months,” while an AI data center can take years to build and lock in tenants.

While large-scale data center buildouts dominate headlines, Ali said there’s growing demand for smaller facilities because many companies must host their data and cloud operations domestically, due to local regulations. These businesses need far less capacity than hyperscalers. While building out a new site, Phoenix plans to mine crypto with the available power until AI tenants move in and hit capacity.

“We put the containers on trucks, load them on a ship, and move them to another location where we have excess power,” Ali said.