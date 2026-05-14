Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Fossil fuel demand may not rebound, say analysts

May 14, 2026, 7:18am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Ford Mustang Mach-e electric vehicle is seen plugged into a charging station in Bilbao.
Vincent West/File Photo/Reuters

EV sales are surging worldwide amid soaring gasoline prices, with some analysts forecasting global fossil fuel demand could be permanently lower after the Iran war.

EV sales in Europe jumped by 27% year-on-year in April; sales in Italy almost doubled thanks to government incentives. Purchases worldwide have also been lifted by a surge in Chinese exports, and the country’s EV shipments surpassed those of fossil fuel-powered cars for the first time ever last month.

Though EV sales have fallen in the US, where gasoline prices are at their highest level in years, the Iran war could nonetheless lead to a considerable destruction of global oil demand, both OPEC and the IEA said.

A chart showing the increase in gasoline prices since the start of the Iran war.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD