Fertiglobe warns of war’s long-term impact on food prices

Fertilizer prices could remain elevated even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, according to the chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, as supply disruptions ripple through global agriculture markets and threaten to drive food inflation later this year.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of one of the world’s largest exporters of urea and ammonia, said nitrogen fertilizer prices surged by as much as 80% to more than $900 a ton after the war disrupted Gulf exports. About one-third of global urea and one-fifth of ammonia supplies move through the strait. Fertiglobe exports fertilizer from facilities in Algeria, Egypt, as well as the UAE, giving it an advantage over some Gulf peers and meaning it is able to reap some benefit from higher prices.

Many farmers “are trying to delay purchases until the last possible moment” in the hope that Gulf supplies will be restored, El-Hoshy said in an interview. But for some markets, especially the US, they don’t have the luxury of waiting, he added.

Many American farmers rely on fertilizer moving by barge up the Mississippi River ahead of the planting season, limiting their ability to defer purchases. But while fertilizer prices are now far higher, crop prices have risen only modestly so far, leaving growers exposed, El-Hoshy said.

AD

“We could see less [use of fertilizers]. We could see what we call demand destruction,” he said. “If you get lower yields and then have a weather event, you could have much less of a harvest later this year.”