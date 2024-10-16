ADNOC’s hydrogen dreams hinge on ammonia

Almost 80% of Fertiglobe’s ammonia output is used in agriculture, with the rest going to industrial applications, such as making nylon, building materials, and healthcare products. Ammonia — composed of three hydrogen and one nitrogen atoms — is considered an efficient hydrogen carrier for power generation, transport, and industrial use.

Ammonia production is more emissions-intensive than steel and cement, according to the International Energy Agency. The shift to lower-carbon hydrogen production methods — such as using renewable energy to split water molecules — is expected to drive demand as replacement fuel for coal, oil, and natural gas.

To get there, the market structure for ammonia will evolve from spot contracts in agriculture to longer-term agreements similar to those seen in liquefied natural gas, which are favored by utilities and industrial customers, El-Hoshy said. This shift will allow producers to invest in output and hedge spot volumes as long-term demands become clear.

Fertiglobe recently struck such a contract, selling €397 million of renewable ammonia to a customer in Europe that will be delivered until 2033.

ADNOC’s deep network in the energy sector is a big advantage for Fertiglobe, El-Hoshy said. “It’s really an opportunity to cross-sell and establish long-term contracts and agreements. I think we will be well received by big industrial customers.”