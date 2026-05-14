Air India to cut international flights due to fuel shortages

Fuel shortages stemming from the Iran war are forcing India’s second-largest airline to cut more than a quarter of its international flights for the summer, in the latest setback for global aviation.

The cuts deepen the turmoil at Air India, following a devastating crash last year and the departure of its CEO last month.

“The war has attacked every leg of ⁠Air India’s transformation plan,” an industry consultant said. But the flight reductions are a boon to the company’s international rivals: Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific are among those adding trips in the fast-growing aviation market.

Every airline, though, is feeling the pain from the war, with increases in airfares “inevitable” this summer, the former British Airways CEO said.