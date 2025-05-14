US hardens stance on Huawei AI chips

The Trump administration is hardening its stance on advanced Chinese tech, telling companies that using Huawei’s artificial intelligence chips “anywhere in the world” could incur criminal penalties because they violate US export controls.

Despite Washington targeting Huawei for years in an effort to stymie its ability to innovate, the company has flourished, especially in the domestic market, and Washington has grown increasingly concerned that the Chinese tech giant could soon compete with American rival Nvidia on the global stage.

The new guidelines, issued alongside a rollback of a Biden administration measure to limit US exports of advanced chips, came as US President Donald Trump — alongside a cadre of American tech CEOs — visited Saudi Arabia, with multiple big US chipmakers announcing AI deals in the region.