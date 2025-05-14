Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund turns to AI

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 14, 2025, 6:43am EDT
Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management.
Nicolai Tangen. Gwladys Fouche/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Norway’s giant sovereign wealth fund said it would scale back hiring thanks to improvements in artificial intelligence.

The $1.8 trillion fund employs 676 people, a number which has risen in recent years, but CEO Nicolai Tangen told the Norwegian Parliament that its work could be done more efficiently “through more use of technology,” including AI.

Tangen, who has previously cited internal polls claiming a 15% productivity gain from AI, said compiling reports in 16 languages about the fund’s investments used to take days, but “now only takes 10 minutes.”

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, recently went from using 50 people to draft clinical reports to just three, thanks to generative AI.

A chart showing the estimated effect of widespread AI adoption on annual productivity growth.
AD
AD