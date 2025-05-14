Meta releases new data set, AI model aimed at speeding up scientific research

Meta released a massive trove of chemistry data Wednesday that it hopes will supercharge scientific research, and is also crucial for the development of more advanced, general-purpose AI systems.

The company used the data set to build a powerful new AI model for scientists that can speed up the time it takes to create new drugs and materials.

The Open Molecules 2025 effort required 6 billion compute hours to create, and is the result of 100 million calculations that simulate the quantum mechanics of atoms and molecules in four key areas chosen for their potential impact on science.

“We’re talking about two orders of magnitude more compute than any kind of academic data set that’s ever been made,” said Sam Blau, a research scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who worked with Meta on the project. “It’s going to dramatically change how people do computational chemistry.”

Scientists have long created mathematical representations of the way atoms and molecules interact, but it has been prohibitively expensive to do those calculations on a large scale. In recent years, Meta has been putting unused data center capacity to work on the problem, employing complex math known as Density Functional Theory to map out the way atoms physically interact with other atoms and molecules.

Those calculations help researchers come up with ideas for new drugs, battery technology, and other breakthroughs.

Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team also believes that the new data set and AI model will help advance overall AI technology. In order to reach what Meta calls “Advanced Machine Intelligence,” its researchers say AI must build a “world model,” or an understanding of its physical surroundings. That includes atoms, the building blocks of the physical world.