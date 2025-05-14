International pressure mounts on Moscow to end Ukraine war

Russia is under increasing international pressure to take concrete steps to end its war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised new sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil and financial services, a sentiment echoed by the new German chancellor, while US President Donald Trump, who until recently appeared sympathetic to the Kremlin, has grown impatient with Moscow’s intransigence, the Financial Times reported.

One Trump ally proposed a 500% tariff on countries which buy Russian fuel, with his plan receiving bipartisan support. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to fly to Turkey for peace talks, in an attempt to show Trump that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, not Kyiv, is the obstacle to peace: Putin has not committed to attending.