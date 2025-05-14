Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

International pressure mounts on Moscow to end Ukraine war

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 14, 2025, 6:28am EDT
Europe
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media during a press conference.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Russia is under increasing international pressure to take concrete steps to end its war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised new sanctions targeting buyers of Russian oil and financial services, a sentiment echoed by the new German chancellor, while US President Donald Trump, who until recently appeared sympathetic to the Kremlin, has grown impatient with Moscow’s intransigence, the Financial Times reported.

A chart showing the largest importers of fossil fuels from Russia between 2023 and 2025.

One Trump ally proposed a 500% tariff on countries which buy Russian fuel, with his plan receiving bipartisan support. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to fly to Turkey for peace talks, in an attempt to show Trump that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, not Kyiv, is the obstacle to peace: Putin has not committed to attending.

AD
AD