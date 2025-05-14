Elon Musk’s ‘xeet’ count dropped off

One of X’s most active users got a little less active last month. Elon Musk cut his “xeet” count nearly in half in April from his rampant posting pace in the months prior, according to a Semafor analysis.

Averaging at 40 posts per day last month (a total of 1,200), it’s far from a true social media detox, though it’s a marked decrease from Musk’s daily average of 68 posts over the six months prior — leading up to the election and through the beginning of Trump’s second stay at the presidency. His busiest social engagement was November, with more than 2,400 posts.

The recent pullback came as Musk’s “special government employee” status to the president came to an end and as Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs roiled global markets. Musk reportedly broke from Trump on economic policy, asking him privately to reverse the tariffs that would make his Tesla cars and SpaceX’s rockets more expensive. Meanwhile, Tesla took a quarterly revenue hit, and the $170 billion in savings touted by the Department of Government Efficiency fell short of its trillion-dollar goal.

AD

So far in May, Musk has posted more than 750 times, which puts him on track to land higher than April’s figure, but below the totals of previous hot months.