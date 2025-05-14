Africa looks to unleash local capital as US drives global uncertainty

African policymakers and bankers are exploring ways to unlock trillions of dollars tied up in the continent’s institutional funds to build infrastructure amid growing uncertainty around international investment caused by erratic US trade policies.

“There is about $4 trillion in Africa, mostly in banks, pension funds and foreign reserves,” Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, a Lagos-based multilateral lender, told Semafor during this week’s Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, citing research by his institution. “The issue is, how we get it to flow into projects.”

The topic was a recurring talking point for business leaders during this week’s conference, with the need to deploy local capital becoming more acute after the White House dismantled its main foreign aid body USAID, piling new pressure on African government finances.

AD

Ethiopis Tafara, vice president of the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private investment arm, told delegates there was a need to mobilize private capital to plug gaps left by the withdrawal of aid. Governments and the private sector need to engage in more dialogue, he said, to help administrations shore up the “bankability” of projects that could not be funded with public money.