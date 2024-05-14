rotating globe
Tom Chivers
May 14, 2024, 11:09am EDT
curio

Military GPS jamming is causing havoc in Europe and the Middle East

The News

Military GPS jamming is disrupting civilian life in large parts of eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, almost 40 million people have had unreliable signals for at least half of the past six months, the Financial Times reported: In Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon, some citizens say takeaway, dating, and taxi apps have become unusable, and it has impacted aid efforts in Gaza.

Know More

GPS jamming can conceal military activity or defend sites from attack, and short-range jammers can be bought for a few hundred dollars.

European air traffic control reported a 2,000% increase in interference between 2018 and 2021, raising the risk of air safety incidents: The British defense secretary was on board one flight that was forced to turn back.

