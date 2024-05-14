Tunisian lawyers strike to protest legal expert’s arrest as political tensions mount

Tunisian lawyers held a national strike on Tuesday to protest a police raid on the country’s bar association headquarters and the arrest of a high-profile lawyer known to be critical of the government.

Sonia Dahmani was arrested after taking refuge inside the bar’s association headquarters and detained on Saturday after she made sarcastic comments about Tunisia’s economic woes on television last week. Police also arrested two radio journalists for their comments on air as well as social media posts, according to their lawyers.

They are the latest among the dozens of lawyers and journalists who have been detained under Decree 54, a law introduced by Tunisia’s President Kaies Saied in 2022. The law was designed to combat cybercrime and misinformation, but it is increasingly being used to silence the president’s critics.

Saied was elected in 2019 in the country’s second presidential election after the pro-democracy Arab Spring uprisings. But he shut down parliament and assumed authority over the judiciary in 2021, a move the opposition calls a coup.

The arrests also come as more Tunisians are taking to the street to demand Saied set a date for this year’s presidential elections, a delay that opposition party members have also criticized him for.



