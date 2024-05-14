Google puts AI in search as tech giants jockey for supremacy

On Monday, OpenAI led the pack with a new souped-up version of ChatGPT that can have real-time human-like conversations and chat in 50 languages. But the announcement was quickly followed by Google on Tuesday, which revealed it will integrate its flagship AI Gemini into Google Search and teased new voice and video chatbot features.

Meanwhile, Apple is racing to make upgrades to its AI assistant, Siri, to compete with its rivals’ latest offerings.

The flurry of updates follows the release of the buzzy — but criticized — Rabbit R1 personal assistant and the Humane AI pin. Ultimately the latest phase in the AI race could reshape how we find out new information online and language translation — and even change the phone in your pocket.