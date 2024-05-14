Biden’s China tariffs could undercut Democrats’ promised electricity grid revamp

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a hike in trade tariffs for $18 billion worth of Chinese goods — most notably green tech like electric vehicles and solar panels. The move is widely seen as an attempt to undercut Republican calls to limit Chinese goods stifling American competition, but it could also hurt Democrats’ promise of modernizing the country’s electricity grid.

Just on Monday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) — an independent agency that oversees interstate energy transmission — introduced new rules that require grid managers and electricity providers to and plan 20 years ahead: Essentially requiring developers to upgrade their existing infrastructure or build new lines designed for renewable energy sources. And in a separate rule, the agency can now issue permits for new transmission lines, circumventing resistance from Republican states that don’t support the green energy transmission.

The new rules underscore a flashpoint in the energy policy debate between Republicans and Democrats, even as the US’ outdated energy infrastructure becomes increasingly vulnerable to cybersecurity risks and general wear and tear.

Analysts said that the US commitment to green energy will only be delayed if the White House continues implementing protectionist trade policies on renewable energy.