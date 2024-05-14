Blinken makes surprise trip to Kyiv as Putin readies to meet Xi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit Tuesday to offer reassurances of support as long-delayed American weaponry arrived in the country.

The trip comes as the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing this week, as the two nations strengthen their “no-limits” partnership. Beijing has operated as a lifeline for Moscow, which has been penalized for its invasion of Ukraine through widespread Western sanctions.

The US recently agreed a $61 billion aid package for Kyiv that includes air defense interceptors, artillery, and long-range ATACMS missiles.