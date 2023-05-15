Linda Yaccarino sold against social media. Now she's going to run Twitter.

Yaccarino is a larger-than-life figure in the ad industry who once referred to herself as the Kim Kardashian of NBCU. Her hire could be a lifeline for Twitter, which effectively abandoned its core advertising business when Musk arrived without successfully pivoting to a new one.

But Yaccarino’s ascent may say as much about NBC as about Twitter.

Her move comes at an awkward time for the media giant. She’s leaving just weeks after the abrupt departure of CEO Jeff Shell over a workplace relationship, and it has sidelined her during the most important week of her year, right before the company’s annual upfront pitch to advertisers. The New York Times reported that Yaccarino was in rehearsals for NBC’s annual upfronts presentation when Musk posted a tweet about hiring a new CEO, and hadn’t informed many fellow NBC execs that she would be leaving.

Yaccarino’s hiring was part of a months-long courtship by Musk that included public praise and attempts by both parties to help mend fences between Musk and prominent ad execs.The courtship began well before Yaccarino conducted an on-stage interview at the POSSIBLE marketing conference in April in Miami, in which she praised Musk as a hard worker, a supporter of free speech, and someone making Twitter safer for advertisers.

Behind the scenes, Yaccarino was already in some ways working to help Musk.

Last month, I revealed how prominent marketers on the organization’s board who privately expressed concerns about being associated with Musk given his recent inflammatory comments about race and political issues and hard rightward turn. I contacted the marketing association hosting the event for the story — but instead heard back almost immediately from Yaccarino’s team at NBCU, who provided a statement pushing back on the upcoming piece and downplaying the idea of fissures within the organization over Musk’s appearance.

People within NBCU were not surprised that Yaccarino had her eyes on the top job at Twitter. Two people familiar with her former ad exec’s thinking said she was disappointed that she was not taken seriously as a candidate to replace either Shell or Steve Burke when he stepped down as chairman of NBCU in 2019. Internally, Yaccarino was seen as one of the most important parts of the company’s business. But while she attempted to expand her duties into other divisions including cable, she was ultimately unsuccessful, limiting her growth within the company.

“She was a victim of her own success,” one former NBC executive who worked with Yaccarino said. “They really counted on her to bring in ad revenue. Someone else in that position you'd rotate around the company to prepare for a larger role.”