Trump’s China ambitions reduced as he meets Xi

US President Donald Trump arrives in Beijing today, but his ambitions for the high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping are reduced.

In his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to hit China harder with tariffs than any other country, but has ended up more cautious; plans to push it to restructure its economy have given way to ensuring stable relations, The New York Times reported. China has changed since his 2017 visit, an expert wrote in the Financial Times: It is confident in its place as a global leader, and expects to extract concessions of its own from Washington. Xi will have his own agenda items — notably Taiwan, which China’s foreign minister recently called “the biggest risk in … relations.”