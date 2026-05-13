Russian ship bound for N. Korea sank in ‘mysterious circumstances’, report finds

A Russian ship reportedly carrying two nuclear reactors bound for North Korea sank in mysterious circumstances off the coast of Spain, a CNN investigation found.

The 2024 sinking of the Ursa Major — which the outlet said had a hole in its bow with the damaged metal facing inward, suggesting a potential strike — occurred just months after Pyongyang began assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, satellite images showed that a bridge connecting Russia to North Korea was nearing completion, the latest sign of warming ties between the nuclear-armed nations, which has sparked uneasiness from China, long Pyongyang’s protector. Despite that displeasure, “North Korea’s ties with Russia look to continue beyond any end to the Ukraine war,” an expert said.