Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Russia cuts economic forecast as war bites further

May 13, 2026, 6:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A man works at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery.
Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

Russia cut its growth forecast for the year from 1.3% to 0.4%, further signs of the country’s faltering war economy. Businesses are increasingly struggling to pay their debts, Fortune reported, with growing defaults threatening a quarter of the bond market.

Punishingly high borrowing costs have damaged manufacturing and business investment but failed to slow inflation, driven by huge military spending and a shortage of labor caused by military recruitment.

Moscow’s energy revenues are down 40% year-on-year despite the Iran war pushing up oil prices, partly because Ukrainian drone attacks have crippled Russian refinery capacity.

A chart showing Russia’s change in GDP, year-over-year.
Tom Chivers
AD