Global oil inventories falling at record pace, IEA warns

Global oil inventories are declining at an alarming rate, the International Energy Agency warned Wednesday, as the Strait of Hormuz shutdown continues to strain the energy sector.

“Oil is in a race against time,” one analyst said. Even if the mounting pressure on oil stockpiles forces the reopening of the strait in June — as JPMorgan analysts recently predicted — the market will be “severely undersupplied” until October, the IEA warned.

Import-dependent countries are turning to the US, which has become the world’s “supplier of last resort,” with exports hitting a record high, a Bloomberg energy columnist wrote. But it can only play that part for so long; the US’ crude oil and gas inventories are consistently falling.