Nvidia’s Huang a ‘bargaining chip’ in China

The Nvidia CEO’s last-minute inclusion on US President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing raised the possibility of a deal to break an impasse over AI chip sales to China.

Trump in January greenlit shipments of Nvidia’s high-powered H200 chips to China, but not a single one has been sold. Jensen Huang’s presence shows that Trump wants him at “the table to be [a] bargaining chip,” a former Taiwan legislator said.

But the White House’s support for Nvidia will be a tougher sell to American voters, who are souring on AI, Semafor’s tech editor noted.

Chinese tech firms, meanwhile, are increasingly using homegrown semiconductors, demonstrating confidence to Washington that curbs haven’t derailed China’s AI development, The New York Times wrote.