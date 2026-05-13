Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Japan, EU seek out AI models for cyber defense

May 13, 2026, 6:31pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch
Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch. Denis Balibouse/Reuters

European institutions are seeking access to high-powered AI models to protect them from cyberattacks after Anthropic denied EU regulators access to its powerful Mythos model.

French AI startup Mistral is reportedly in talks with European banks to provide a cybersecurity-focused model, similar to Mythos, while Anthropic rival OpenAI said it would grant the EU access to its latest model.

Governments and businesses are racing to detect and fix software vulnerabilities before AI systems get to them first, with access to the tech intertwining with US foreign policy: AI safety is on the agenda at the Trump-Xi summit, while three Japanese banks were reportedly given access to Mythos following the US Treasury secretary’s meeting with Japan’s prime minister.

J.D. Capelouto
AD